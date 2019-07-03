To The Daily Sun,
It seems like Steve Earl is at it again. In his most recent diatribe he takes the words of AOC out of context. AOC, as you know Steve (or maybe I give you too much credit) did not compare the detention camps at the border to Nazi concentration camps. While she did compare them to concentration camps, nowhere did she say specifically Nazi concentration camps. This was totally made up in your warped mind. Everything you see or hear in your little world has a demonic left-leaning intent.
Concentration camps have been used numerous times in the past. They mean rounding up and detaining people, denying them of the right to trial, or freedom of movement. It has been done to a number of people throughout history. You can call them internment camps as was done to the Japanese Americans during World War II. You can call them reeducation camps as is currently being done in China and North Korea. During the Boer wars, the British rounded up Boer women and children and put them in concentration camps. And if you look throughout history you find the use of concentration camps to be widespread.
So Steve, take a deep breath, relax and maybe take some time out from taxing you brain with your insane rants, it may do you some good.
Secondl, you say, you did misstate in your last letter about every one having two x chromosomes or one x and one Y. It wasn’t that you just misspoke, it was how obnoxious you were to all of us who understand basic science. I would ask the editors of the Laconia Daily Sun to fact check your letters and to resist publishing them if they are so demonstrable idiotic.
Mirno Pasquali, PA C
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.