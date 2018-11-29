To The Daily Sun,
I was having a bad day, feeling awful as I received an infusion of chemotherapy drugs at the Cancer Center in Lakes Region General Hospital. Suddenly I was interrupted by a nurse, “This is for you,” she said as she handed me a gift bag decorated with smiley faces and bright, glittery stickers. “It’s from the children at the elementary school.”
I took the bag and opened it while my husband and the oncology staff looked on. There were little ginger candies and peppermint gum, and lots of colorful handmade get-well cards filled with good wishes. I opened every card and read the sweet sentiments from children who didn‘t know me. It was such a lovely gesture that it truly touched my heart. My state of mind immediately changed, and instead of tears of sadness, I actually started smiling through tears of appreciation and gratitude.
So, I want to thank all the kind-hearted children and teachers of the Woodland Heights Elementary School for making gifts for hospital patients. And I want them to know that they lifted my spirits and made me feel better at a time when I was really feeling down.
Again, my sincere thanks,
Susan Kelly
Alton Bay
