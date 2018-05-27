To The Daily Sun,
I have heard and read about women filing sexual harassment complaints against prominent men, some dating far back, beyond the typical seven year statute of limitations. Some of these complaints I am sure are justified, however, I am feeling that we are seeing some women crawling out of the woodwork just looking for money, Going after someone like Morgan Freeman is unconscionable.
It is time for these women to realize they are affecting peoples lives, and I think these women need to be held accountable and punished when their unfounded allegations are proven to be unfounded. They should be ordered to pay restitution for their slander.
Paul Lituri
Franklin
