To The Daily Sun,
Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg has joined Hillary in her "deplorable" remark. Now he refers to low-income people like those in the U.S military as "those people" and wants higher taxes on "those people." I am a proud veteran, deplorable and one of "those people."
Illinois is losing people at a rapid pace due to high taxes. Illinois’ solution, raise taxes even higher. This is the Democratic Party at work.
Expert Sports Political Network (ESPN) is losing customers. Doesn’t everyone want to get their political news from a sport network?
Democrat serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein was arrested. Will Hillary and Oprah come to his rescue?
Eric Scheiderman, a liberal Democrat and once the attorney general of N.Y. resigned due to accusations of sexual abuse. He was a supporter and hero of the #MeToo movement. I guess he felt that #MeToo meant pound me too.
Another Obama and "Cherokee Woman" legacy achievement, the Dodd-Frank bill, has bit the dust.
Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has stated Obamacare premiums will rise by 15 percent. Still have not got my $2,500 savings from President Obama.
Lastly, can you protest on the job? Can you tell paying customers to go to hell? Can you tell paying customers that you are right and they are wrong and you have no respect for their opinion? If you can do this, you are a NFL millionaire player. Keep disrespecting the national anthem and the flag of the USA and your ratings will keep going down.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
