To The Daily Sun,
I’m dumbfounded as to how Congressional Democrats can be convinced that president Trump is guilty of bribery when president Zelensky of the Ukraine said there was no quid quo pro. It sounds like lawyers charging Tommy with rape because Bob heard Al say he heard Tommy say he wanted to have sex with Sue. Even when Sue said Tommy never touched her the lawyers continue to prosecute the case. Well, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but it makes the point that if president Zelensky didn’t believe he was being bribed how is it a crime?
What’s more disturbing is there’s a video of Joe Biden bragging about bribing the previous president of Ukraine if he didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating the company his son was on the board of directors of. https://tinyurl.com/yxurndtb. I can’t “unsee” that video but apparently if you are a Democrat you can “unsee” anything that doesn’t confirm your predetermined conclusions. Had that video been of President Trump, it would have been on every news channel for the last three months and President Trump would likely have been removed from office by now.
The heartache that I have with the DNC and left-leaning media is they are so biased at this point they just can’t be objective. The irony that Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner for the 2020 presidential election and not being investigated when the video exists and Donald Trump is being investigated for bribery when the person he supposedly bribed says he wasn’t pressured defies logic.
The same happened in the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton destroyed 33,000 subpoenaed e-mails on her private server which contained classified material and was hacked by foreign governments. She was not charged with mishandling of classified material or obstruction of justice. Why, because she was the Democratic front-runner for the 2016 election. James Comey went on television and laid out all of the violations (crimes) and at the conclusion called her action “extreme carelessness” but didn’t recommend prosecution. https://tinyurl.com/hfbprwk. The result, Hillary Clinton was the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and James Comey went on to write a book and collect $2 million. https://tinyurl.com/v4fc6f3.
Democrats in Congress insist President Trump needs to be removed for his corrupt behavior, yet when Democrats commit similar actions, they all turn a blind eye. I would have more faith in Congress if they investigated Biden with the same intensity as Trump. This is the DC swamp writers like myself rail against all the time and those on the left just don’t get it.
I’ll close with a challenge to those writers on the left, right and center. Read the Executive Summary (first 19 pages) of the Horowitz report on the FISA applications into Trump/Russia collusion. https://tinyurl.com/toqaslc. See what the “truth” looks like without the mainstream media “filter”. Then look up where your news provider rests on this media bias scale. https://guides.lib.umich.edu/c.php?g=637508&p=4462444. Did they tell the Truth, the whole Truth and nothing but the Truth? Be honest with yourself!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
