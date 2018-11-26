To The Daily Sun,
Just wondering why parking along the parade route for the Laconia Christmas parade was forbidden this year? We usually park on the street in front of Vista but we were told to move by LPD. We drove the whole parade route and except for the diagonal spots on Main (which were all taken) the rest of the downtown on-street spots were blocked off.
My husband is disabled which makes walking and standing completely out of the question. So, for the first time in years, we missed the parade.
My questions are: 1. Why the change? and 2. Were there any provisions for handicapped parade goers?
Kathy Decelles
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.