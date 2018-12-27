To The Daily Sun,
E. Scott Cracraft is at it again with his negativity against "evangelical and fundamentalist Christians."
There are two billion Christians in the world, with about 73 percent of the U.S. population identifying as Christians,of which 23 percent are Catholic and 1.8 percent are Mormon; about 45 percent are Protestant, of which 17 percent are white evangelical, 13 percent mainline Protestant and 8 percent Black Protestant, 4 percent Hispanic and 3 percent non-white (ref: Wikipedia).
According to Pew, less than 1 percent of adults who were raised evangelical now identify as Catholic, and about 3 percent of adults who were Catholic are now evangelical.
And then he has a special group identified as “Christo-Republicans” as opposed to "Christo-Democrats" or "Christo-Independents" or just standard everyday "Christos."
I do not wonder as to one’s religion and if I know it do not judge them by it as character/personal identity while foundational in the DNA at inception is not concrete. As Marian Diamond proved, the brain is changeable throughout ones life, though one must use it to effect the change. Karl Friston’s idea of living organism and further malfunctions which alter or negate cellular process in the brain causing serious problems for the individual, believes it possible one day to be able to correct such. Leaves one to know that what others may or may not believe or not, should not be construed as personal when being referenced by them. It would help though if when an individual rants on with such negativity and creative wording that they acknowledge it also applies across the human spectrum as well as to ones self.
E. Scott Cracraft seems to know more about Christians, Christianity, and what Jesus would do. He should apply for the job of Pope or at lest start a church of his own.
I do not pretend to know what Jesus or anyone else would do, I’ve learned that much in life. I have learned that in general those that see such negativity in others know it best as they themselves are filled with it. If one is want to say what Jesus would do or say they first should ask what He would say about what they are saying!
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
