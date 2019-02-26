To The Daily Sun,
I have lived in Laconia for 40 years. I’ve always read the letters to The Sun and the Citizen before it. This is the first time I’m writing a letter myself. As any learned person can tell, writing is not one of my strong points. But I made good, with the help of a great lady, and we are retired now.
The reason for this letter is to rebut a letter from a Robert T. Joseph, Jr. I am a patriot — he is not. Most of his facts are wrong and most liberals are. And nobody calls the president of the U.S. a traitor. What Mr. Joseph wants is to bring communism to this country. Communism doesn’t work. Someone told me there were 54 countries that were communist. Only one is left — China, and that’s because they let their citizens have their own businesses. I’d like to tell Mr. Joseph what I really think of him.
Carl Gennaro
Laconia
