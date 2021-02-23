As I was scheduled to go on a two-week vacation in Mexico, I dropped a bunch of mail into the mailbox on January 29.
One letter, to be mailed to Ohio, contained a card and a check for a wedding present. Unfortunately, the letter designated for the wedding of a relative, scheduled for Feb. 18 in Cleveland, never could be part of this precious event.
It arrived February 20. In those 22 days, I could have walked to Cleveland.
Such an impressive postal accomplishment!
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
