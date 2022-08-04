Thank you for the detailed reports on Gunstock. Looking back to the Gunstock commissioner appointments, we all were aware, that the former Olympic skier Heidi Preuss was The Laconia Daily Sun readers' most popular choice for that important position.
Then, inside politics took over and appointed Dr. David Strang, etc. Thereafter, the turmoil started.
Now being back at peace, the best and most popular choice for being a Gunstock Area Commissioner is still Heidi Preuss.
Hopefully, she is still interested. Heidi not only has close contacts with former Olympic skiers managing most successful skiing resorts, Heidi also brings with her extensive knowledge in finance, banking and accounting. Such a great combination of knowledge and experience.
