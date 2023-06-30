The community always asks us “what is Winnipesaukee Welness Center?” So I’d like to share a short brief about our local, nonprofit gym.
WWC was formerly a part of Lakes Region General Hospital, functioning as a cardiac/pulmonary/physical rehab center, and for use by elderly folks who needed to improve their health. When LRGH came upon financial difficulties, they chose to defund WWC. In order to continue service to our loyal members we established the center as a separate nonprofit agency and acquired 501(c)(3) status. Under the nonprofit status, WWC continues to offer most of the same services. Although we no longer have medically licensed staff, our current staff are CPR/AED certified and have years of previous experience in health care. We can help people track their health data — blood pressure, pulse, oxygen levels, weight, height — and their progress.
In 2021, we opened the doors at our current location, 60 Whittier Hwy, Moultonborough. Our current staffed hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1). However, members can also choose to acquire a key fob that grants them 24-hour access. We are open to folks of all ages and abilities.
So, what is WWC? It is a neighborhood, nonprofit fitness center that serves the entire Lakes Region. We welcome anyone who would like to maintain or improve their health in a low-key, nonjudgmental, safe, clean environment. Take a tour. We offer fitness, fun and friendship.
