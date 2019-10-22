To The Daily Sun,
Be aware of the signs that say "in Laconia, everyone is welcome." They are the advocates for turning Laconia into a Sanctuary City. That means Laconia would not uphold the federal government's immigration policy and would lead to being overrun by undocumented, unvaccinated immigrants in our city, taxing our infrastructure. We don't have the money for that and don't expect the property owners to fund that plan.
Anybody else really want that here in our city? What about the health and safety of the elderly and our children in school? I could go on and on but I'm not going to. Do not vote for anyone advocating this degeneration of our society. Get my point?
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
