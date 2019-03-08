To The Daily Sun,
Chris Shipp is a strong leader and devoted to the town of Moultonborough. He is a strong supporter of senior citizens — and I personally saw this devotion through his support of my father in the hiring of him, in the support of the community garden my father established for the town — and in his continued support to keep alive my father's legacy.
He is a strong and kind man who will fight to do the right thing and Chris is someone we should always want on our team. He absolutely should be re-elected we are lucky to have him devote his time!
Kendall Moynihan
Moultonborough
