To The Daily Sun,
I want to share my most positive recent experience at Lakes Region General Hospital. I cannot say enough good things about the care I received following a surgery. From the check-in to discharge, the administrative, medical and nursing staff provided attentive and high-quality care.
As I see it, the only reason to go elsewhere is deciding who is your primary care physician or surgeon. In my case, I feel fortunate that my “body mechanic” has privileges at LRGH.
Our community needs to support the quality health care available through the LRGH system. I’ve lived in locations where you had to travel distances to find providers and decent facilities and I don’t want to go back to that situation here in the Lakes Region.
David Katz
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.