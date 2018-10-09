Anarchy. If you have watched the past two plus weeks of hearings on a Supreme Court nominee’s appointment, you saw anarchy first hand and perhaps even up close and personal. People yelling, screaming, and making threats against elected US Senators because they do not agree with allowing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Insults shouted at and threats made against the President. People following the “group think” advise of those that wish to move our democratic Republic into socialism.
You also saw it as thieves flaunted the law breaking into business closed by the devastation of Hurricane Florence taking advantage of a horrible situation where many others suffered and died. And before that in marches in cities and lecture halls around the country where anyone offering positions opposite those of the anarchists were shouted down and even beaten along with high ranking government officials and their lacky subordinates overtly opposing their superiors and yes, US Senators and Representatives telling their followers to shout down and harass anyone not agreeing with the left's openly socialist direction to make this country something you do not want it to be.
On November 6th voters — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — have a chance to have New Hampshire show this nation it is fed up with the current leadership's direction by insuring we are represented by a Republican in the Senate starting in January 2018.
On November 6th New Hampshire has to hope that states electing senators and representatives to Congress show this nation they are fed up with the current leadership's direction by insuring the US is represented by Conservatives who believe in the Constitution and rule of law.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.