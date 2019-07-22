To The Daily Sun,
At our Sanbornton Old Home Day on Saturday, attended by the hardy who could endure the heat, I accidentally applauded a wildly flagged-up car. Not until the little car's behind showed did I realize it was a Trump campaign car. No way would I applaud it, but I did, tucked in with the rest.
Everyone has a right to an opinion, so I am fine the car was there. Strong reminder that we must encourage all to vote so the Trump onslaught against immigrants in general, refugees at our border in particular can end. Janet Simmon in her recent "silence in the face of imprisoning children is complicity" letter calls for getting out the vote. Oh, yes. Now more than ever. We aren't the pathetic nation that Trump and his noisy followers paint us to be.
Ms. Simmon writes, "There is no ethical way to imprison children," in her letter. I keep sending it off on postcards to D.C., and have written it once here, but here it is again. The 1948 Convention on the Punishment and Prevention of Genocide lists five acts that constitute genocide. Any one of them can be cited to charge genocide. The last one is about children: "forcibly taking children of a group and transferring them to another group." At our southern border we are taking children from families and caging them apart, under the auspices of border control and health and human services. We are committing genocide. Is that who we are? My Uncle Floyd who died in WWII would never agree.
I put most of Janet Simmons' letter to The Laconia Daily Sun on a postcard to send to Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. She stands out as usually sticking by our values, and Senate President Mitch McConnell must deal with her.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
