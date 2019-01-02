To The Daily Sun,
Letters in the Daily Sun, Jan. 2, addressed several subjects of interest. The first, regarding the opioid epidemic, is spot on. It reminded me of a commercial for an upcoming television movie I saw prior to the holidays regarding a family struggling with a son addicted to drugs and alcohol. After my third time, this is what resonated with me: The boy was asked what his problem was and he responded, “I’m addicted to drugs and alcohol.” The therapist responded, “No, you’re treating yourself with drugs and alcohol. What is your problem?”
I also read some research by a young man whose family was directly affected by drug addiction. He traveled to many countries, visited many cultures to learn the different ways this issue had been addressed. In collating his research, he learned there are basically two types of treatment modalities: one of medication and restraint and one of love and compassion. By far, love and compassion were the most difficult, but the most successful. This is another indication that, instead of an addiction, this is more a problem of the spirit. Perhaps we should focus on how and why that has occurred and look for means to correct that part of this crisis.
One regarding the Democratic Party and another regarding Jeanne Shaheen also caught my attention because I am getting very tired of the behavior of the elected officials we have sent to Washington to work on our behalf. We are not getting our money’s worth and we fail to hold them accountable.
Alas, we will never be able to get the rules changed because we have put them in charge of making the rules. Who is going to vote to limit their job to 12 years max? Who is going to vote to reduce their pay to only the days they actually work for us?
Our congressmen and -woman are responsible for presenting a budget for the coming year well before it’s time to vote on it. President Clinton was in office the last time this occurred. Our senators are no better. If they cannot do their job and the government “shuts down,” who should not get paid? Those we elected and who failed to do their job — all of them.
I have written Congresswoman Kuster, senators Shaneen and Hassan. My message is simple. The most pressing issue all three have failed to address in their entire time in Washington has now come to a head: immigration. I have charged them to make it their priority to sponsor, co-sponsor, or vigorously participate in compromise to revise our immigration laws or resign because they will have failed not just the people of New Hampshire but our country.
This might not be your personal issue, but this is your country. Write to them and let them understand they will not enjoy the support of their electorate if they continue to fail to do their job.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(2) comments
A very thoughtful letter Althea, you make a lot of sense. But spellchecker is right. Our Congressional Delegation doesn't care about NH anymore and they sure don't care what we think.
They honestly don’t care.
