To The Daily Sun,
I understand why many consider Joe Biden the best choice for Democrats in 2020. He is knowledgeable and experienced. But will his centrist policies translate to moderate Republican votes? I wouldn’t count on that.
Like Hillary Clinton before him, Biden is flawed. It is not just his bad decision-making — such as his support for the Iraq war or for the repeal of Glass-Stegall. His biggest problem is not his relationship with wealthy donors, nor is it his trademark verbal gaffes. His biggest problem is that he does not inspire.
If Democrats are to defeat Donald Trump in the general election, we must energize young voters. Already burdened with tremendous student debt, young Americans will be inheriting our many messes: an exorbitant health care system, a dysfunctional political dialogue, climate change, an economy that exacerbates income inequality.... Who do they look up to? Who inspires them? Bernie Sanders does, and with good reason.
Senator Sanders stands out for his unwavering support for the everyday Americans. Despite what may be politically expedient, Bernie has the gumption to stand up for social and economic justice. His leadership will shape the political conversation for generations.
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign suffered badly from an enthusiasm gap. Let’s not make the same mistake in 2020. On Feb. 11, make a point to support the Democrat who can generate enough enthusiasm to take back the White House. Vote for Bernie Sanders.
Paul Elsholz
Moultonborough
