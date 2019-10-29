To The Daily Sun,
I want to support Scott Davis as Laconia Police Commissioner.
I have known Scott for many years as a colleague in the Laconia School District. Scott has volunteered for many years in the Victims’ Services Unit at LPD.
Needless to say, he is a very hardworking, caring and astute asset to all of us. I believe that Scott will serve our community in a very positive way.
Please vote for Scott Davis as police commissioner at LPD!
Judi Lundh
Laconia
