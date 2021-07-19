To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I have spent the past couple of weeks at our home here in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. After what seems like an eternity, we finally returned to activities that have made NH so special to us. Dinner at Hart’s. Local shopping. Fireworks on the big lake. We thoroughly enjoyed an evening of music and dance at the Interlakes Summer Theatre and their glorious production of A Chorus Line. A special thank you goes out to Nancy Barry for bringing the theatre experience back to the Lakes region. She hung tough the past two years, and has things back on track.
Friday evening we were entertained by the best town band in NH, the award-winning Center Harbor Town Band, featuring the talented soloist Emma Flynn, under the direction of Maestro Carlos Martinez. It was a fabulous evening. The band sounded wonderful, and Emma Flynn, who is appearing at Interlakes Summer Theatre in the productions of "I Do, I Do" and "Little Shop of Horrors" the next few weeks, was outstanding. The Maestro was at the top of his game, and we are looking forward to the next four Friday evenings and being entertained by this wonderful band!
So after a year and a half of uncertainty, with a pandemic bringing such heartache to so many, with deaths of our brothers and sisters being totaled nightly, surviving a contentious presidential election that at times separated friends and family, it appears Americana is alive and well. The battle against the virus isn’t over yet, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
