To The Daily Sun,
Interesting to note the “94” POW/MIA hearings and ponder were any "knowingly" left behind? Senator John Kerry and John McCain, were the main folks and, yes, Senator Bob Smith Of N.H. They were included in a cowardly group of congressional reps who sold them out!
I just find it interesting that listening and reading about this whistleblower who, with all the protection, can say anything first, second or third hand and THESE people are jumping all over it has to be honest fact.
At the POW hearings, over 3,000 live sightings were said to be false! First-hand sightings and reports were said to have been checked out, a few found to be true and later found that was a lie and in some cases, ”We asked the Vietnamese to check it out and when they said there was nothing to the story, it was dropped.
See where I’m going with this? Not Republican or Democrat! Just American politics! Shameful!.
Does Washington care about America, the American people? Apparently not in the least! When we as Americans can knowingly leave one American behind, then we as Americans have lost.
I'm getting the feeling of a "Having lost, no matter what party," when listening to some of these running? See how president Of United States is being treated, right or wrong. when other ways of handling this and other issues feel lost. it's sad for our country and the majority of people? Think this could have started with “knowingly “ leaving America soldiers behind after Vietnam and trying to write it off, cover it up for so many years like the issue of agent orange and the lives still being lost because of that! We have feelings of loss because, who do we believe in? Who can we believe in? Where do we start when talking about the swamp and still nothing is done because it's so deep and nasty. Yes, today in N.H. can start with Brigadier General Don Bolduc. There’s one surrounded by how many wannabes?
Wonder why all the suicide and depression among soldiers today? Could it have started 50 plus years ago? It's a long way back, building trust and faith ! You see that happening in D.C. today? It's a long way back.
Over the past many years I have had the opportunity to speak with hundreds of veterans form ALL eras who were depressed and anxious; some are considered PTS. ALL mentioned a “lack of faith and trust! ALL!
Bob Jones
Meredith
