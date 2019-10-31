To The Daily Sun,
I am not a Laconia resident, but do business there and will be affected by the outcome of the race for mayor. I support Spanos for mayor because he is a common sense conservative.
Hosmer, on the other hand, has a long-time record of voting in lockstep with the Democratic Party, of which he is a member. One thing I recall from Hosmer's days of being a state senator is the hypocritical attitude against the program that allows businesses to donate to the education scholarship program which helps my daughter to be able to attend a private school, while at the same time sending his own children to private school.
Vote Spanos on Tuesday Nov. 5th for Laconia mayor.
Bob Ely
New Hampton
