To The Daily Sun,
When concerned about my heart, I schedule an appointment with my cardiologist. Qualified! When concerned about my hip, I schedule an appointment with my orthopedic surgeon. Qualified! When concerned about my automobile, I schedule an inspection with my car dealership. Qualified! When concerned about my children’s academics, I schedule a parent meeting with their educators. Qualified! When interested in information on LGBTQ, I can listen to LGBTQ speakers at the Gilford Community Church. Qualified! When interested in “understanding Islam”, I can attend informational sessions with Muslims, such as Robert Azzi, Mohamad Ibrahim, and Amadou Hamady; or actually have conversations with Muslims. Qualified!
Interestingly, the “Concerned Citizens Group” has scheduled an informational at the Laconia Library for “understanding Islam”! They’re back! Just like a vinyl that keeps skipping! As royalty stated: “That could be interesting!” Qualifications? They apparently know more about Islam than Muslims do. Of course, the groupies are quick to challenge the qualifications of those they disagree with (it’s in vogue). The group can profess patriotism and show videos/spout off the negativism of Robert Spencer, Michelle Malkin, Brigitte Gabriel, Frank Gaffney, ad nauseam.
One should be aware of the difference between information and misinformation/disinformation. One can morph propaganda as patriotism. One can be positive, the other can be negative; or vice versa. I am reminded of a female questioner at a Robert Azzi presentation who alleged that Islam condoned female genital mutilation, which Mr. Azzi stated was not in the Quran. “Fake news!” The inquisitor did not reference male genital mutilation/circumcision as being condoned by Judaism/Christianity. Is it in the Old Testament?
Just be aware that this information at the library may not be on the level. If you do attend, go with an open mind, which is a threat to bigotry! Perhaps the presentation could be prefaced that it is anti-Islamic. As Robert Azzi related, “People don’t know what they don’t know!”
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
