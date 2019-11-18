To The Daily Sun,
Recently, my son returned home from a third deployment. I am proud of him and his fellow soldiers. The military and their families have been at war for almost 19 years. These undeclared wars have lasted longer than the Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI and WWII combined.
I believe in a strong military that is used wisely. I do not believe in undeclared wars, because they are usually questionable and never fought decisively. Endless deployments are not supporting service members, or their families.
Regime change has brought chaos to the Middle East. Just as money has corrupted domestic politics, it has done the same to our foreign policy. The Syrian conflict was about a pipeline dispute to bring natural gas to Europe. Turkey and Saudi Arabia conspired to overthrow the Syrian government, with the help of American weapons and the use of jihadists. The unintended consequence of these actions was the creation of ISIS (Islamic State of Syria and Iraq) that captured wide areas in Syria and Iraq using American weaponry.
Army veteran and Democratic Presidential Candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sponsored bill HR608 titled, Stop Arming Terrorists Act. She has shown courage by speaking truth to power about these endless proxy wars supported with tax dollars. The Kurds would never have had to fight ISIS if the U.S. did not have a foreign policy that created chaos with jihadists.
Hillary Clinton has accused Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian agent because she questioned regime change that makes us less safe. Tulsi’s response was correct when she called Hillary Clinton “the queen of warmongers, the embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot”.
Stop listening to politicians from both parties that tell us we need to be afraid and that deploying our service members, as the world’s mercenaries, is the answer to peace and prosperity. Follow the money and you know who they are really working for, and it is not the people. We need to stop spending money propping up despots or terrorists and then years later using our blood and treasure overthrowing them. We are energy-independent. Only China needs cheap middle east oil to take our jobs away.
President Trump needs to keep his campaign promise and pull our troops out of these senseless wars that do not benefit Americans, but instead war profiteers and oil barons. When he does, we will hear on the news that we are in grave danger and it is proof he is a Russian asset. There is no need to worry, fellow military families, just shut the TV off and call your children and be thankful we have a President that is committed to the American people and will bring the troops home.
David DeVoy
Sanbornton
