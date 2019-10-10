To The Daily Sun,
President Trump has been chided by the left because he said if he would be removed from office it would incite a civil war. Let’s be clear. He wasn’t telling his supporters to start a revolution if that were to happen, which it won’t, but he is merely recognizing and commenting on what he has seen fomenting in the American people from the beginning. That is an American people who have grown weary of a government that pursues policies for motives other than serving the American people.
President Trump did not make up out of whole cloth “Fake News.” He was simply willing to label and take on a phenomenon that has been vexing millions of Americans for decades and we had no champion, for even stalwart conservatives were unwilling to stand against their many lies and omissions of truth.
Attorney General Barr in a like manner has been lambasted for describing justice as being hardwired into the human psyche. He was accused by the left as advocating for revenge instead of acknowledging what he was actually saying: that there is an objective justice that is recognized innately.
Now the whistleblower complaint and the impeachment inquiry: where to start? Are these really whistleblowers, or are they treacherous men and women who have violated their duty to protect the privacy of the conversations that they are privy to for security proposes or even merely gossips who are telling what they should not? They do this in order to set up an impeachment process where the interviews are held behind closed doors in the most secret room in the Capitol Building. They hold the testimony of those meetings in secrecy, only leaking information that they feel will bolster their cause. They don’t call for a House vote on impeachment; as a consequence, Republicans cannot subpoena witnesses. The President cannot defend himself. Because the witnesses against him are being protected as whistleblowers, which they are not, they are secret accusers. The President cannot face them.
If this is not enough, Adam Shiff reads a made-up rendition of the transcript of the President’s call into the record at a committee meeting and he lies about his staff having a prior meeting with the first so-called whistleblower.
Is it any wonder that Republicans are calling this a Kangaroo Court?
John Demakowski
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.