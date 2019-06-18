To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Meade’s commentary on the growing American divide we as a nation have been experiencing, I would like to submit to Meade that the divide in this county began with the establishment of political parties and has degenerated into the present day. Political parties spew hate towards any side that holds a differing opinion, instead of accepting the fact that individual beliefs can coexist. Political parties demonize each other, and political victories are seen as an opportunity, not to work together to get something done, but rather to advance their own naked agenda.
Meade would have us believe that Democrats/liberals are totally responsible for the division we are experiencing. The fact is, any policy or stand by them is going to be seen by conservatives as being divisive because it’s not their policy and doesn’t fit their political agenda. Meade, who once asked, “Your party or your country … you choose”, has made it quite clear that he has chosen “party.” His commentary only contributes to the divide and the rhetoric does nothing to heal wounds but only incites hatred and widens the rife between political parties.
Conspiracy theories divert attention from Trump, rather than acknowledge that Trump himself is the ultimate creator of this disastrous administration and has no one to blame but himself. They will be trying desperately to convince Trump’s base that there is a conspiracy by the Justice Department, FBI, CIA and the judicial system to undermine his administration.
Conspiracy theories are most often created during times of uncertainty and fear and are meant to stoke the flames of hatred and rebellion. Our POTUS embraces these theories even though there is no evidence, and a slew of evidence that reputes them, to rally his base. If he should lose the 2020 election, he can reconcile his defeat to his minions by blaming “deep state conspiracies.”
July 27, 2016: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you’ll be rewarded mightily by our press.” This statement by then candidate Trump, being uttered by a Republican, I assume would not be faulted by Meade, but wouldn’t you think that this invitation to a belligerent foreign nation might engender suspicion on the part of the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies. Why aren’t conservatives concerned that the POTUS embraces dictators and ignores the warnings of our intelligence community and his own Secretary of State, John Bolton? Our national security is jeopardized by hostile foreign nations, and Trump claims it is a “witch hunt,” “hoax”, and ignores the threat; is it because he expects the Kremlin to work for him in 2020 just as they did in 2016?
The overall pattern is clear to anyone who cares to see it. Trump’s entire presidency to date has sacrificed the means of democracy, to include a constitution, a system of government based on the rule of law, and an independent judiciary, to the ends of accumulating and preserving his personal power.
Assertions that Mueller was a “never-Trumper” and a “conflicted person” who “wanted to be the FBI director” are false and without evidence. These falsehoods are meant to protect Trump at the cost of Americans’ faith in the justice system and the rule of law.
The slander is based on the fact that several of Mueller’s highly regarded investigative team made political contributions that went mostly to Democrats. But if we’re going to declare “biased” those who gave money to Democrats, then Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and the president are biased against Trump, as they have contributed to Democrats in the past. If Mueller had inquired about political leanings before making hires, he would have violated Justice Department rules.
Mueller is a longtime Republican who was appointed FBI director by George W. Bush. He was named special counsel by Rod J. Rosenstein, also a Republican, who was appointed by Trump himself to be deputy attorney general. Comey, a Republican who served in Bush’s Justice Department, has contributed to numerous Republican candidates.
Trump routinely attacks institutions: the courts, the media, the electoral process, the intelligence community, the IRS, the United Nations, foreign allies, international accords, federal workers, political parties, the Justice Department, Democratic and Republican lawmakers, previous presidents, and the Pope. That’s the strategy of the autocrat: Don’t believe the courts or the justice system or the electoral process or the legislature or the media or my accusers. Believe me.
When Meade and other conservatives back up Trump, they are giving a cue to the Trump base that such out-of-bounds attacks on our nation’s political system are legitimate. That’s how they normalize Trump.
As a nation, we must come together as Mr. Meade once advocated, and put country above politics. We must unite with our commonalities rather than divide with our differences and commit to the flourishing of all.
Robert Miller
Alton
