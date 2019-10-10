To The Daily Sun,
Another attack on the left because “they accept chaos instead of protecting our borders.” They have been protected, long before what’s his name became prez — do your research.
If Mr. Earle would check anything other than WhackJob News, he’d see that most of the mass shootings in good ol’ Murica have been committed by white U.S. citizens, and a good percentage of them military veterans. Hide your head in the sand, though, because we can’t EVER put vets or white people in a bad light here in Trumpland, can we? Remember the Oklahoma City bombing, Steve? Both white, U.S. vets. That’s a great place to start — then type in “mass shootings in America” and see what that gets you. The facts, as well as who committed them, are all there. Look them up — though I doubt you will. It’s easier to blame minorities you can’t see — or even affect you in little ol’ Gilford — for America’s problems.
The impeachment issue is real. You don’t have to be on ANY side to see the writing on the wall and Trump thinks his base will eat this whole “witch hunt” stuff up. He’s been quoted — with his own Tweets, for crying out loud — and you must follow him. How do you rationalize that? The “mainstream” media doesn’t make it up — it’s right in your face from him. Must be that head-in-the-sand thing Trumpies are so fond of.
I’ll even go on record to say Trump IS smart; he has a deep understanding of what stupid people want. We’ve been a country for 243 years. Nobody is going to take your guns away, and the U.S. is not going to go Socialist in one election cycle, if ever. Grow a pair. Trump won’t take them unless you let him.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
