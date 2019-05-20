To The Daily Sun,
Mary Renzi, you took the words right out of my head! Diane DiBiaso's letter was magnificent! I found it so unique to hear from the other side of the spectrum.
We always read and/or hear from only one side, and it’s usually negative. Her letter about Mr. Nowack was honest, sincere, and — best of all — filled with fond and lovely memories. I hope that he read it and knows that many people are rooting for him to get well. Hats off to you two amazing beautiful ladies for your letters! I hope we hear more from you both in the future.
And Mr. Nowack if you are reading this, I wish you well, I thank you for your service, and may God bless you and look over you as you recover.
“The sign of a beautiful person is that they always see the beauty in others.” — Unknown.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
