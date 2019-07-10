To The Daily Sun,
There is more to the story regarding transgendered people than just chromosomes. Dr. Murat Altinay of the Cleveland Clinic has stated, “The brain and the body can go in different directions. Gender is not only in our genitalia; there’s something in the brain that determines gender. The male and female brain have structural differences.”
Men and women tend to have different volumes in certain areas of the brain. “When we look at the transgender brain, we see that the brain resembles the gender that the person identifies as,” For example, a person who is born with a penis but ends up identifying as a female often actually has some of the structural characteristics of a “female” brain. And the brain similarities aren’t only structural. “We’re also finding some functional similarities between the transgender brain and its identified gender,” Dr. Altinay says. In studies that use MRIs to take images of the brain as people perform tasks, the brain activity of transgender people tends to look like that of the gender they identify with.
A 2018 study by the European Congress of Endocrinology also found that "Brain activity and structure in transgender adolescents more closely resembles the typical activation patterns of their desired gender, according to new research. The findings suggest that differences in brain function may occur early in development and that brain imaging may be a useful tool for earlier identification of transgenderism in young people." (Science Daily) You can read the ECE report at (https://www.ese-hormones.org/media/1506/transgender-brains-are-more-like-their-desired-gender-from-an-early-age.pdf)
And not only do transgendered people have brains more like the gender they identify with, research going back more than a decade has shown similar results regarding gay people. A study at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm found that MRI "scans reveal that in gay people, key structures of the brain governing emotion, mood, anxiety, and aggressiveness resemble those in straight people of the opposite sex." (New Scientist).
Science, not Adam and Eve fairy tales.
James Veverka
Tilton
