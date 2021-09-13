To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday Meredith held a beautiful and moving 9/11 commemoration
ceremony. Thanks are due to those who put so much effort into the
ceremony and the placement of 2,977 flags representing the lives lost on
that terrible day. In these divisive days in our country it was good to
see our community united as we were in 2001 to honor those who died on
9/11 and those who have now for twenty years endured the pain of their
loss on that day.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
