To The Daily Sun,
Apology is in the play book, but Mr. Carlos Cardona’s track record reveals it to be very disingenuous.
In a tweet posted by Mr. Carlos Cardona on Dec. 31, 2020, he expressed frustration about an accident he was in, his tweet reads (since deleted) “Glad I was wearing my seatbelt, but had to experience racism by a towing company welcome to redneck NH.” I find this reference to redneck insinuating a negative connotation of the term.
The string of tweets from Mr. Cardona continue with “ they had not nice things to say about my ethnicity and political activism so I high suggest ppl in the Lakes Region No use this racist company”. He included a picture of the tow truck drivers door with the business name and phone number Which says to me when someone disagrees with Mr. Cardona he has no problem doxing them and misusing his position as a community leader to deny a community member business. This is purposeful and vindictive.
Mr. Cardona further states in a tweet, “thank you for your support. At this point the company owner is just as bad as their racist employee so it’s best not to call them they are losing their license to work in our city”. Does that mean Mr. Cardona can pull some strings? I find that interesting and very troubling that our current mayor is a Democrat and allowed Mr. Cardona to participate in a forum of supposed unity. How could the mayor not know of Mr. Cardona willingness to again and again target and publicly trash people in this community who he deems racist, as he is leader of the local Democrat party of which the mayor belongs?
In closing, it does not surprise me that Commissioner Hunter Taylor does not find these disparaging comments made by Mr. Cardona offensive. He actually defends it and try to rationalize why it’s OK. I for one am sick and tired of the double standard his party seems to have adopted which is “OK for me, but not for thee!” Laconia deserves better!
Tom Robbins
Laconia
