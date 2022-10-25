As the faithful state representative for New Hampton and Center Harbor, I want to clear the air regarding the negative and false campaign about me that is littering our towns. That's not the New Hampshire way, I will not lower my integrity to counterattack. Sadly, all lies can’t be addressed in 300 words.
I’m not an extremist radical Free Stater tearing down governments. I volunteered for 44 years as an EMT, alongside our police and fire departments, for the betterment of our community and government. My family are avid hikers/campers. I cherish our environment and had reached out numerous times to local watershed environmental groups. Our child is a Franklin Pierce graduate. We love NH’s Live Free or Die spirit and were blessed to retire here.
I was not part of any “cabal” to take down Gunstock Mountain Resort. I’m being unduly thrown into that chaos in which I had worked with all sides and together, 10 of us responsible representatives helped end the Gunstock walkout and saved our mountain. My Gunstock votes, Russ Dumais, John Lowell, Denise Conroy, were based purely on merit.
I am pro small business: my family run/ran our own business. I voted less regulation, lowered BET/room/meals/I&D taxes, building NH businesses. Pro Second Amendment, parental rights, individual freedoms. Republican majority gave NH a state surplus.
I queried constituents and town officials seeking direction on issues. Residents responded. The Democrat Party candidate claiming a desire to represent voters never once contacted me on an issue nor offered input on the 120 bills I asked residents advice about.
Nov. 8, choose to re-elect Tom Ploszaj to work for protecting individual freedoms, limited government and business, or vote for a candidate who agrees with the national Democrat agenda.
It would be my honor to represent residents again.
