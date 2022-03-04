To The Daily Sun,
Plymouth voters, I am requesting support of your fire department’s needs at the 2022 Town Meeting to be held Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Plymouth Elementary School.
We request your support of the following articles relative to Fire-Rescue Services:
Article 7 General Governmental & Department Expenses: This includes our fire and EMS budgets. Some increases relate to wages (see below), upgrading an AEMT to paramedic, and replacing items nearing the end of their serviceable life such as carbon monoxide and explosive gas meters, SCBA breathing apparatus, a portable pump for water sources outside of the hydrant district, dry suites for swift water rescues, and lifting airbags for technical rescues.
Article 8 Full Time Fire/EMS Personnel: In 2021 a department record was set with response to 1,834 emergency calls. Of these, 376 were simultaneous calls, 55 of which we were unable to answer requiring responses from neighboring towns. These 55 calls represent $56,228 in lost billables. We have not increased our career staffing since 1990 when our call volume was 1,000. We are unable to meet the demand for service with our current staffing. In addition, those willing to serve as call firefighter-EMTs is dwindling. The new position would cover the day shift-our busiest time.
Article 10 Collective Bargaining Agreement: Wage adjustments have been proposed as the result of a wage study commissioned by the town. This will go a long way toward retaining the employees that we have. The costs to replace firefighter-EMTs is not only expensive but also costly in terms of replacing their acquired knowledge base.
Articles 15 & 16 Discontinuance 1991 Ladder Truck CR Fund: Passage of these articles will move reserve funds from the 1991 Ladder Truck Fund as this has been replaced.
Article 17 Fire Engine Lease-5 year: This is a planned replacement of Engine 3 which will be 22 years when the new truck is delivered. Fire engines this age are unreliable and costly to maintain. The five-year lease is preferred as it spreads the payments out.
Article 25 Capital Machinery, Vehicles Equipment: This is a planned replacement of older portable radios that are increasingly unreliable and unsupported. We replaced 10 portable radios in fiscal year 2022 and plan to replace 10 more in FY 23.
Tom Morrison, Fire Chief
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.