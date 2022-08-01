To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the Winnipesaukee Muskrats organization and players. You provided many fun nights of good baseball. The game nights were an overall fun experience and we can’t wait for next season. If you haven’t been to a game, watch for the season schedule for next year and give it a try.
