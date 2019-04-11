To The Daily Sun,
I just read the article about the reverse parking on Beacon St. East and West. I laughed out loud! You have a crop of drivers today that can barely drive forward and the city wants them to maneuver these? I see a disaster waiting to happen!
I agree with Charlie St. Clair, keep your paint brushes ready!
Robert Miclette
Franklin
