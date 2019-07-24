To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to James Veverka's letter in July 10 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun. As a transgender female myself, I totally agree. I myself possess a lot of the same mannerisms and behaviors of those of a female, as well as many physical traits. I have identified as a female since 2012, much to the dismay of many people, who refuse to recognize me as a female or even support me.
As far back as I can remember, I have always had a feeling that I was supposed to be a female and living in the wrong body, then later on in life I discovered what transgender is, which only confirmed those feeling and made them even stronger and stronger. I now live my entire life as a female. I intend on eventually going through hormones, then surgery. I am, and will always still be attracted to females, however.
This is not a choice of mine, to be transgender. It's more than just putting on heels, a dress, and makeup; it's a state of mind as well.
I did some of my own research on transgender males and females and I have also found that science has proven all of the things Mr. Veverka has stated. I'll believe science over anything else, especially if the same thing is coming from many sources. Do your homework and your research before judging or saying it's wrong.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
