To The Daily Sun,
Color me skeptical when someone needs to put Ph.D next to his name. Well, Michael D., maybe silence in the face of injustice and inactivity in the face of danger is your idea of citizen responsibility; it is not mine. Your letter minimizes a call for peaceful discussion to relieve a glaring flaw in the American persona. I suppose you can deny the flaw but, to do so would confine you to the black hole of observation and I am sure a learned man such as you would never find himself there. You might look at the recent Sun piece on racial bullying in New Hampshire. Even here it is real. More likely you are in denial and it offends you that someone has brought the matter to the attention of school children.
The suggested reading hardly conflates protest with violence in fact the piece weakens the argument for protest with the Tea Party example. The Tea Partiers protested for money not their lives. BLM protesters care about lives, silly don't you think? And by the way, Herr Trump/Fox are the folks who conflated BLM with looters; no one else. Remember, this is America, where it is okay to kill someone, likely not white, for "invading my storage locker."
Yours is not a letter about bias, it is about values. Property trumps people, and white people trump other than white people. Heaven forbid we should teach our children something else. That’s what you meant to say; right?
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
