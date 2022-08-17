To The Daily Sun,

As a lifetime resident of Laconia and Belknap County, I am asking you to support Stephen Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner in District 3. Born in Laconia and raised in Gilford, Steve has been a lifelong resident and servant of Belknap County. He served with our sheriff’s office for 28 years, and for seven terms, he was our high sheriff. I am a direct witness to Sheriff Hodges’ exceptional leadership qualities having served under him as a part-time deputy and can attest to his fairness and integrity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.