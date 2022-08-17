As a lifetime resident of Laconia and Belknap County, I am asking you to support Stephen Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner in District 3. Born in Laconia and raised in Gilford, Steve has been a lifelong resident and servant of Belknap County. He served with our sheriff’s office for 28 years, and for seven terms, he was our high sheriff. I am a direct witness to Sheriff Hodges’ exceptional leadership qualities having served under him as a part-time deputy and can attest to his fairness and integrity.
Steve is a graduate of St. Anselm College holding a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. His career includes service as the national coordinator for the regional information sharing systems, worldwide instructor of threat, risk and vulnerability classes for a Homeland Security contractor, and director of the National Sheriffs Associations Global Center for Public Safety.
With prior service to the county, Steve will bring tremendous experience to the commissioner’s position. Over a decade of county budget preparation, familiarity with county business practices, and first-hand knowledge of county policies and procedures have provided him with a complete understanding of the services Belknap County provides us as citizens.
Steve will take a conservative and responsible approach to the funding of the nursing home, corrections and sheriff’s departments, county attorney’s office, and other county services all the while showing county employees the respect they have earned and deserve.
Stephen Hodges is an experienced candidate who, once elected, will earn the support of the new county delegation and play a primary role in restoring the citizenry’s confidence in county government.
For these reasons and more, I ask you to cast your vote for Stephen Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner in District 3 in the primaries on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.