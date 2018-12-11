To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to the three women who saved "Sacario" from euthanasia! I was appalled when I read that the N.H. Humane Society was planning to euthanize this beautiful, young German shepherd, who clearly needed training, socialization and another year to grow up a little.
My husband and I have owned German shepherds for over 40 years, starting with his police canine when he was in law enforcement. We are now on number nine and 10, and six of them have been rescues, so we know a little about the breed. We also know that anyone who tries to break up a dog fight, especially with a shepherd involved, has a high chance of being bit. That is a natural risk you take with any dog fight; it doesn’t indicate the dog is vicious!
Our most recent rescue, Ranger, spent a (documented) year on I-93 wandering from Hooksett to Salem before being captured by Granite State Dog Recovery five years ago. After being feral for a year, he would not accept people or a leash. He was unadoptable until Granite State Dog Recovery, the Salem Animal Control officer, and Salem Animal Rescue League engaged the help of Olympia Kennels in Chester — experts in training German Shepherds, who stepped up to board and work with him at their facility for a month.
I am forever thankful Ranger fell into the caring hands of Salem Animal Rescue League and Olympia Kennels staff. I am also thankful that these three determined women here in Laconia — "Sacario’s" true rescuers — had the courage to step up and fight for his life. One gave up her job for him and rallied others, including The Laconia Daily Sun, to spread the word of his plight! One put her business reputation out there and was willing to divert N.H. Humane Society fundraising to another cause (this is what probably what made the biggest impact. . . money talks). And the third put in the time and effort that true animal welfare advocates normally do to find a way to help make this dog adoptable and not take the easier option of a needle. This, my friends, is what animal shelters should be doing — and many are — without the pressure it took in this case. It is my hope that the new N.H. Humane Society administration has learned from this experience and won’t need another front page media story to motivate them to save the next animal-in-need.
Carol Varney
Belmont
Have the dog share a bed with your grand child and then let us know.
