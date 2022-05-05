To The Daily Sun,
I understand with redistricting, Sen. Bob Giuda (R-Warren), may have to change established campaign tactics, as he's going to be speaking to entirely different groups of people. I'm not sure attacking (his fellow), elected Republican representation is soundest of moves, but it's definitely bold. That said I guess such bold moves are needed to raise campaign funds from the voter base. Though, one might ask which voter base is he trying to gain favor from? Judging by the company he keeps at local delegation meetings I'd say it wasn't the local Republican voter. With soured recent and current commissioners a few seats away, he surrounded himself with failed Democratic candidates, one of whom seemed empowered to act as the senator's barker. Not what I would call a solid representation of local Republican voters. What it is representative of is potential campaign funds and favors.
The senator appears to be trading the opportunity of leading through experienced diplomacy for the tin cup of a grinder monkey. Why? I fail to see how this cannibalism will help him come election. Unless it's not meant to. His attacks, theatrics and his proposed non-germane amendment to steal authority away from the elected representation will not sit well with voters. Again, maybe it's not meant to. The senator wouldn't act in such a manner, unless he had contingency plans. What could those be? If his amendment (and probable future motions) fails, will he continue the theatrics and resign? Don't bet on it. Will he run for reelection and simply hope for the best? That's neither bold or sound. Or will he step aside for a handpicked (by whom?) candidate and transfer funds and favors to them? Maybe. That would free him up to pursue/assume appointment in greener pastures. I guess, only time will tell.
Thor Sliker
Laconia
