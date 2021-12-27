To The Daily Sun,
The “battle” over the county ski area, associated with the confrontation between the area’s commission and the Belknap County Delegation, should come to a swift resolution:
The lack of “transparency” is at the root end of the confrontation, not only was the delegation not apprised of the proposed privatization, neither the public nor the employees were.
For the five members of the Gunstock Area Commission employment resides with the employer, the Belknap County convention, is an at will position to be hired or fired for cause to whit at commission failures to notice meetings sufficient. RSA 24:16 Investigation
This means the paid employment is for a period of time subject to termination by the employer named (Belknap County), with or without cause, without notice, and at any time, The county convention, who shall fill the vacancy for the unexpired term by majority vote, the Commission's habitude of ignoring the notice requirements of RSA 91-A the Right to Know; (the when and where a meeting will take place). The law equates to transparency, to whit the cause of the dispute. It is not possible to verify or confirm any “notice” by the Gunstock Area Commission, regarding GAC’s meetings. Deliberations RE: privatization.
Thomas Tardif
Laconia
