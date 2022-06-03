To The Daily Sun,
Almost 200 years ago to the day, Daniel Webster (an American statesmen, senator, 1782-1852) foretold that this day would come, and he had the solution: “If religious books are not widely circulated among the masses in this country, I do not know what is going to become of us as a nation. If truth be not diffused, then error will be. If God and His Word are not known and received, the devil and his works will gain the ascendency. If the evangelical volume does not reach every hamlet, the pages of a corrupt and licentious literature will. If the power of the gospel is not felt throughout the length and breadth of this land, anarchy, and misrule, degradation and misery, corruption and darkness will reign without mitigation or end.”
"Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” — Winston Churchill. What have we learned over 246 years? We have become divided not by our own accord, but from evil-doers that want to bring our great nation to its knees as our 16th president was aware when he exclaimed: "A house divided against itself cannot stand." As we commemorate another Memorial Day, have the men and women that served in the military served in vain? With God's help, our nation can do anything, without it, we allow Satan and his minions to corrupt the souls of the citizens in our nation.
Thomas Selling
Laconia
