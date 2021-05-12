To The Daily Sun,
I applaud KNM Holdings for stepping up to the plate to preserve a little piece of Laconia for future generations to appreciate. This project will bring more residents downtown to work, shop, go to the library, walk on the WOW trail, go to the Colonial Theater, etc. I am familiar with most of the residential development projects that KNM Holdings has completed here in Laconia and in nearby towns. The results speak for themselves. I know they use local labor and businesses to support these endeavors. Thank you to the city for making this a reality. After the school closed, there were a lot of rumors floating around as to the potential type of development this former school building might be turned into. I for one am glad those rumors did not come to fruition. I hope everyone likes the results when the project is completed.
Thomas Selling
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.