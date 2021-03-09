To The Daily Sun,
I know we are all suffering from some level of COVID fatigue. It has certainly been a long year for all of us. As a small business owner who relies on a fair amount of domestic travel, this year has been one of the most challenging I have experienced.
As tough as things have been for businesses, I feel badly for the number of nonprofits who have largely suffered in silence throughout this pandemic. Unable to host annual fundraisers and regular community events, the donations (and volunteers) just haven’t been coming through the door, making it difficult to provide the services so many in our community rely on.
But there is good news. The vaccine, which will allow us all to return to our traditional way of life, is being delivered to our state as fast as its being produced.
The network of healthcare distributors responsible for safely and promptly delivering the vaccine to our state are doing a tremendous job and deserve our thanks, without their expertise and years of experience we would not be vaccinating the number of people we currently are in this country.
Out of sight and out of mind, the health care supply chain in this country is as efficient as they come, and during times like these I couldn’t be more grateful for all they do!
Thomas Landers
Laconia
