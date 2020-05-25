To The Daily Sun,
I did not serve three years in the Marines to be told when I can go to a restaurant by some self important jerk.
Your “memorials” are an insult to every person who ever served to protect your rights.
You sheep have proven you are not worthy of the rights of free men.
If you were you would not have given them up so easily.
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
