Charlie St Clair’s fantasy letter is about what I’d expect from a guy who can’t even admit his party affiliation.
No, the Southern whites did NOT become “instant republicans.” They got together, formed the KKK and passed Jim Crow laws.
Southern white Democrats had a fit when Teddy Roosevelt entertained the first black guest in the White House, Booker T. Washington, and when he appointed the first black postmistress.
Democrats continued to oppress blacks until the Republican majority forced through the Voting Rights Act.
Did you know that Richard Nixon was a dues paying member of NAACP? JFK was not.
Rep St Clair must remember Hillary Clint’s mentor Robert KKK Byrd? George Wallace maybe Another Democrat.
Take a look, it’s all in books.
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
