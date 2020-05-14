To The Daily Sun,
It has been brought to my attention that issues regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (“Food Stamps) — BY SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR SNAP CLIENTS— is being summarily discontinued (Amount $0.00).
The (DHHS) Department of Health and Human Services’ REASON is directly related to the unemployment COVID-19 STIMULUS funds;
The “household has more unearned income. Your household gets this income from something other than working, Such as; child support, alimony, Social Security, or unemployment compensation. We counted this higher income amount when we figured your eligibility and amount of your benefits.”
It is my understanding that the COVID-19 relief package, federal stimulus money, could not be used to supplant existing state government programs such as SNAP (“Food Stamps). Clearly, federal stimulus money is not unearned. Federal money, in part is employment income taxes dollars, paid by all employees and employers annually, some of which is being refunded.
I believe that all stimulus or other taxpayer dollars annually received in the federal Treasury, which are in part distributed to all 50 state departments such as the DHHS, for distribution annually to N.H. counties (Pro-Share for Nursing Home).
I believe an investigation is in order for the dictatorial policies of denying food stamps founded upon COVID-19 STIMULUS funds.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
