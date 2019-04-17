To The Daily Sun,
James Veraeke and Lynn Rudmin Chong were welcomed by the people of NH.
They repay our hospitality by telling us we’re a bunch of scared ignorant bigots.
That’s gratitude.
About what I’ve come to expect from their ilk.
Why don’t you two go back where you came from ?
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
