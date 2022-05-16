To The Daily Sun,
Approximately a year ago two legislators were proposing a bipartisan bill to cover an attorney general to oversee the running of assisted living facilities for the elderly in the state of New Hampshire. Obviously the bill never got off the ground. Shall we play the "blame games?" I say it is a matter of, "The elderly can wait." Some can, some cannot.
There is "COVID," inflation, the Ukraine war, crime running rampant in our cities, to name a few, now the the midterm elections are looming over all. Who has time for the elderly? Guess what? All you people up for election should think about the huge block of voters, the elderly residents. We vote with our minds and hearts, not some passing fad (woke) destined to fail.
Please vote.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.