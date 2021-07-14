To The Daily Sun,
The County Home is not the only residence housing the elderly and certainly not the only one with money or personnel problems. The state legislature and state Department of Health and Human Services have been asked to address the problems facing the state's assisted living housing since May 2, 2021. How about Veterans homes?
The elderly have been the backbone of this country. They are your parents, sisters, brothers, uncles, etc. Veterans who gave to save your life's freedom. How can you not acknowledge them when they need help solving problems concerning their well-being, their lives.
An assisted living facility is a business. The bottom line is "money," and not taxpayer money. Fees charged to the residents support the business.
Personnel and maintenance problems have developed that require assistance by the state, H.H.S.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
